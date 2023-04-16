FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

