FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $51,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 30.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

