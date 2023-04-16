Forum Financial Management LP Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 59,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 191,456 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

