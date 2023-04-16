Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,912 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Alphabet by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 325,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 100,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 107,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

