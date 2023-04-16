Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 2,370 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

