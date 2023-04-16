Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.44 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Fulgent Genetics



Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading

