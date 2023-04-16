Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

