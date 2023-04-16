Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,205 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSK opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

