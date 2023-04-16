Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $93.99 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

