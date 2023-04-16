Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,762.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.28 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

