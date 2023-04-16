Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $286.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

