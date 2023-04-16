Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 950.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $50.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

