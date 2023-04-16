Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,227,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

