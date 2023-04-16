Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 418.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

