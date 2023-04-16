Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

