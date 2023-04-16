Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,781,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,140,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $155.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $178.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

