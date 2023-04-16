Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 49.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,709,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 566,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

