Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
