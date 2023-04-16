Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

