Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Sysco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.