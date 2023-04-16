Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

