Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

