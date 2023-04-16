Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 405,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

