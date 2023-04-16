Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $185,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $333.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.28 and a 200-day moving average of $229.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $477.28.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

