Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 1,205.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

