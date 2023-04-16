Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 189,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 517,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

