Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $214,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.63 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.