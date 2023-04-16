Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

