Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.884 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 105.67%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,072.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

