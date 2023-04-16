Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 213.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Garmin by 20.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.64. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

