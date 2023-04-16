Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $193.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $219.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.