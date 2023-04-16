Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,095 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

FLQE stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

