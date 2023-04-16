Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after buying an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after buying an additional 215,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.87 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

