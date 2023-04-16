Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,228 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

