Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.