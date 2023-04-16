Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 176,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 23.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PFN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.