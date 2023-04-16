Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.