Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,521,438.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,683 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

