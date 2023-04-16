Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHS. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of RHS opened at $171.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

