Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

