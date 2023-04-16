Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

