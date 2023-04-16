Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $46,880,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $27,011,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $10,985,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.65 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

