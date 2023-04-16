Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,450,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,960,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 4.8 %

C opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.