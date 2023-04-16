Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 94.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $194.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

