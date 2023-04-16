Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 257 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.