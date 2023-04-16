Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $39.26 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.