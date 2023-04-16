Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.