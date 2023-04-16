Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.