Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 620 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.