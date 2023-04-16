Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3,620.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $35.78.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

